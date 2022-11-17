There Is Still Room For ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) was $27.17 for the day, down -14.26% from the previous closing price of $31.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23399497 shares were traded. ZI stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.29.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 28, 2022, Daiwa Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $66.

UBS reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 16, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $67 to $73.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when Hyzer Peter Cameron sold 5,000 shares for $43.39 per share. The transaction valued at 216,929 led to the insider holds 1,137,531 shares of the business.

Hays Joseph Christopher sold 17,797 shares of ZI for $746,853 on Oct 03. The Pres, Chief Operating Officer now owns 577,329 shares after completing the transaction at $41.97 per share. On Sep 30, another insider, Keren Nir, who serves as the President, Israel and CTO of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $41.25 each. As a result, the insider received 618,692 and left with 1,055,458 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ZoomInfo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 121.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZI has reached a high of $79.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.17.

Shares Statistics:

ZI traded an average of 4.13M shares per day over the past three months and 7.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 401.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 293.42M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ZI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.82M with a Short Ratio of 12.28M, compared to 11.9M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.18% and a Short% of Float of 4.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.86 and $0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 20 analysts recommending between $1.16 and $0.92.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $282.57M to a low estimate of $277M. As of the current estimate, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $183.76M, an estimated increase of 51.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $297.71M, an increase of 32.70% less than the figure of $51.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $302.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $291.82M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $751.8M, up 44.50% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $1.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.