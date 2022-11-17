There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK).

In the latest session, Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) closed at $89.64 down -1.02% from its previous closing price of $90.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1015302 shares were traded. LBRDK stock price reached its highest trading level at $90.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.87.

For a deeper understanding of Liberty Broadband Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when MALONE JOHN C sold 10 shares for $25.87 per share. The transaction valued at 259 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

WARGO J DAVID bought 100 shares of LBRDK for $11,076 on May 10. The Director now owns 1,001 shares after completing the transaction at $110.76 per share. On May 10, another insider, WARGO J DAVID, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 300 shares for $110.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 33,228 and bolstered with 32,214 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBRDK has reached a high of $170.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 114.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LBRDK has traded an average of 1.28M shares per day and 1.55M over the past ten days. A total of 127.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.64M. Insiders hold about 7.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.68% stake in the company. Shares short for LBRDK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.18M with a Short Ratio of 4.58M, compared to 4.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.72% and a Short% of Float of 3.40%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.94 and a low estimate of $1.47, while EPS last year was $1.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.66, with high estimates of $1.72 and low estimates of $1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.11 and $6.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.09. EPS for the following year is $8.5, with 3 analysts recommending between $9.28 and $6.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $246M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $246M to a low estimate of $246M. As of the current estimate, Liberty Broadband Corporation’s year-ago sales were $250.22M, an estimated decrease of -1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $252M, an increase of 1.20% over than the figure of -$1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $252M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $252M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBRDK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $970M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $962.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $966.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $988M, down -2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $989.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.01B and the low estimate is $969.54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.