There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: ServiceNow Inc. (NOW).

In the latest session, ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) closed at $412.20 down -1.74% from its previous closing price of $419.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1168126 shares were traded. NOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $417.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $405.42.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ServiceNow Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 31, 2022, CapitalOne started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $516.

MoffettNathanson Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on October 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $549.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Canney Jacqueline P sold 504 shares for $396.47 per share. The transaction valued at 199,821 led to the insider holds 892 shares of the business.

Smith Paul John sold 134 shares of NOW for $53,099 on Nov 14. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 1,987 shares after completing the transaction at $396.26 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Caimi Lara, who serves as the Chief Customer & Partner Ofc of the company, sold 726 shares for $416.03 each. As a result, the insider received 302,034 and left with 43 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ServiceNow’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 416.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 45.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 16.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOW has reached a high of $695.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $337.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 396.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 472.17.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NOW has traded an average of 1.76M shares per day and 1.89M over the past ten days. A total of 202.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 201.35M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NOW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.41M with a Short Ratio of 3.38M, compared to 3.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.69% and a Short% of Float of 1.69%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 31 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.16 and a low estimate of $1.95, while EPS last year was $1.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.11, with high estimates of $2.32 and low estimates of $1.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.47 and $7.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.33. EPS for the following year is $9.12, with 34 analysts recommending between $10.92 and $8.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 29 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.94B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.01B to a low estimate of $1.84B. As of the current estimate, ServiceNow Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.61B, an estimated increase of 20.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.05B, an increase of 21.10% over than the figure of $20.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.97B.

A total of 36 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.9B, up 22.90% from the average estimate. Based on 36 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.75B and the low estimate is $8.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.