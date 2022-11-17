There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN).

As of close of business last night, Sesen Bio Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.56, up 2.56% from its previous closing price of $0.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0141 from its previous closing price. On the day, 654235 shares were traded. SESN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5658 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SESN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 11, 2019, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $3.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SESN has reached a high of $1.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5282, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6177.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SESN traded 1.10M shares on average per day over the past three months and 796.24k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 202.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.20M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SESN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.23M with a Short Ratio of 3.11M, compared to 3.81M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.60% and a Short% of Float of 1.60%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.19.