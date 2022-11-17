There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) closed the day trading at $33.69 up 0.39% from the previous closing price of $33.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 642458 shares were traded. APAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.12.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APAM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On January 04, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $55 to $48.

On December 22, 2021, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a In-line rating and target price of $48.Evercore ISI initiated its In-line rating on December 22, 2021, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when COXE TENCH bought 220,000 shares for $45.39 per share. The transaction valued at 9,985,272 led to the insider holds 306,148 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Artisan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APAM has reached a high of $49.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.24.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APAM traded about 515.27K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APAM traded about 645.41k shares per day. A total of 79.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.96M. Insiders hold about 2.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.90% stake in the company. Shares short for APAM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.88M with a Short Ratio of 3.93M, compared to 2.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.75% and a Short% of Float of 6.48%.

Dividends & Splits

APAM’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.24, up from 3.35 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.10.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $1.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.13 and $2.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.05. EPS for the following year is $2.56, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $2.36.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $228.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $233.26M to a low estimate of $223.7M. As of the current estimate, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s year-ago sales were $314.76M, an estimated decrease of -27.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $214.16M, a decrease of -32.00% less than the figure of -$27.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $218.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $212.12M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $980.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $969M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $976.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.23B, down -20.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $891.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $905.2M and the low estimate is $860.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.