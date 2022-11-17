There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Denny’s Corporation (DENN)

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) closed the day trading at $12.89 down -1.15% from the previous closing price of $13.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1119230 shares were traded. DENN stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.49.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DENN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 121.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CL King on August 29, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On August 23, 2022, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $10 to $12.50.

Wedbush Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on June 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when MILLER JOHN C sold 85,000 shares for $12.56 per share. The transaction valued at 1,067,192 led to the insider holds 591,721 shares of the business.

MILLER JOHN C sold 100,000 shares of DENN for $1,175,080 on Nov 09. The Director now owns 676,721 shares after completing the transaction at $11.75 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, MILLER JOHN C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 150,000 shares for $11.61 each. As a result, the insider received 1,740,930 and left with 776,721 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Denny’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DENN has reached a high of $16.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.38.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DENN traded about 593.23K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DENN traded about 843.9k shares per day. A total of 59.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.88M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DENN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.88M with a Short Ratio of 1.85M, compared to 2.18M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.25% and a Short% of Float of 4.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.5. EPS for the following year is $0.62, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.69 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $114.12M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $117.9M to a low estimate of $109.3M. As of the current estimate, Denny’s Corporation’s year-ago sales were $110.61M, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $117.41M, an increase of 9.10% over than the figure of $3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $121.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $112.6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DENN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $456.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $433.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $447.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $398.17M, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $456.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $494.5M and the low estimate is $427.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.