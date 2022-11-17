There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Globus Medical Inc. (GMED)

Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE: GMED) closed the day trading at $70.40 down -1.92% from the previous closing price of $71.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 944575 shares were traded. GMED stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.24.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GMED, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on October 18, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $69.

On October 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 19 when Davidar David D sold 31,500 shares for $78.03 per share. The transaction valued at 2,458,071 led to the insider holds 601,275 shares of the business.

Huller Kelly sold 2,500 shares of GMED for $188,962 on Apr 08. The SVP, GC, Corporate Secretary now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $75.58 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, TOBIN JAMES R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,850 shares for $65.47 each. As a result, the insider received 579,418 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Globus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GMED has reached a high of $81.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.44.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GMED traded about 609.16K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GMED traded about 965.35k shares per day. A total of 99.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.59M. Insiders hold about 1.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GMED as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.92M with a Short Ratio of 5.38M, compared to 4.84M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.94% and a Short% of Float of 6.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.81 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.11 and $2.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.1. EPS for the following year is $2.4, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.47 and $2.32.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $253.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $255M to a low estimate of $248.9M. As of the current estimate, Globus Medical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $229.72M, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $278.26M, an increase of 11.30% over than the figure of $10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $282M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $274.7M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GMED’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $958.1M, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.