There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK)

The closing price of Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) was $23.69 for the day, down -6.84% from the previous closing price of $25.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1298020 shares were traded. OSTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.55.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OSTK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when JOHNSON JONATHAN E III bought 1,000 shares for $28.83 per share. The transaction valued at 28,831 led to the insider holds 126,234 shares of the business.

Dalton Krista sold 2,000 shares of OSTK for $58,660 on Aug 02. The CHIEF MERCHANDISING OFFICER now owns 5,370 shares after completing the transaction at $29.33 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Nickle Eric Glen, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $40.03 each. As a result, the insider received 40,026 and left with 12,979 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Overstock.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 95.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 44.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSTK has reached a high of $111.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.28.

Shares Statistics:

OSTK traded an average of 1.32M shares per day over the past three months and 1.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.28M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OSTK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.82M with a Short Ratio of 4.07M, compared to 4.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.54% and a Short% of Float of 11.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and $0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.69, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.97 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $525M to a low estimate of $406.84M. As of the current estimate, Overstock.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $612.66M, an estimated decrease of -22.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $488.91M, a decrease of -8.80% over than the figure of -$22.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $539.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $415.59M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.76B, down -27.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.25B and the low estimate is $1.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.