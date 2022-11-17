This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

In the latest session, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) closed at $98.99 up 0.27% from its previous closing price of $98.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 24467327 shares were traded. GOOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $99.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $97.90.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alphabet Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 11, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $134 from $140 previously.

On July 18, 2022, MKM Partners reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $165 to $140.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on July 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $3200 to $3000.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when GV 2021 GP, L.L.C. bought 182,312 shares for $34.60 per share. The transaction valued at 6,307,812 led to the insider holds 1,294,527 shares of the business.

GV 2021 GP, L.L.C. bought 39,423 shares of GOOG for $1,428,187 on Nov 08. The Member of 10% Group now owns 1,112,215 shares after completing the transaction at $36.23 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, GV 2021 GP, L.L.C., who serves as the Member of 10% Group of the company, bought 201,897 shares for $35.16 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,098,803 and bolstered with 1,072,792 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alphabet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOOG has reached a high of $152.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 98.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 116.34.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GOOG has traded an average of 26.74M shares per day and 34.49M over the past ten days. A total of 6.09B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.32B. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.55% stake in the company. Shares short for GOOG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 26.47M with a Short Ratio of 30.15M, compared to 39.79M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 30 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.47 and a low estimate of $0.99, while EPS last year was $1.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.53 and $4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.79. EPS for the following year is $5.44, with 39 analysts recommending between $6.73 and $4.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 28 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $77.14B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $80.53B to a low estimate of $73.8B. As of the current estimate, Alphabet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $75.33B, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.8B, an increase of 4.10% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $74.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67.77B.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $289.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $280.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $284.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $257.64B, up 10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $308.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $324B and the low estimate is $266.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.