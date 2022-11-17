This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Permian Resources Corporation (PR)

In the latest session, Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE: PR) closed at $10.99 down -3.68% from its previous closing price of $11.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6114036 shares were traded. PR stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Permian Resources Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 127.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 15, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $12.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Garrison Matthew R. sold 40,000 shares for $11.01 per share. The transaction valued at 440,320 led to the insider holds 1,107,566 shares of the business.

Garrison Matthew R. sold 40,000 shares of PR for $400,000 on Oct 27. The EVP, Chief Operating Officer now owns 1,147,566 shares after completing the transaction at $10.00 per share. On Oct 21, another insider, Jensen Brent P, who serves as the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 70,000 shares for $9.50 each. As a result, the insider received 665,000 and left with 947,983 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Permian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PR has reached a high of $11.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.93.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PR has traded an average of 6.93M shares per day and 6.92M over the past ten days. A total of 286.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.48M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 48.61M with a Short Ratio of 42.57M, compared to 41.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.88% and a Short% of Float of 23.75%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.23 and $1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.79. EPS for the following year is $2.28, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.87 and $1.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 107.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.95B and the low estimate is $2.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.