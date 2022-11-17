This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: WW International Inc. (WW)

In the latest session, WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) closed at $4.25 up 4.94% from its previous closing price of $4.05. In other words, the price has increased by -$ from its previous closing price. On the day, 3318605 shares were traded. WW stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2250.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of WW International Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $18.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 11, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $41 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when KELLY DENIS F bought 10,000 shares for $4.23 per share. The transaction valued at 42,300 led to the insider holds 80,921 shares of the business.

Fajgenbaum Jonas bought 29,250 shares of WW for $124,880 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 90,682 shares after completing the transaction at $4.27 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, DEBBANE RAYMOND, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 75,000 shares for $4.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 320,055 and bolstered with 126,432 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WW has reached a high of $21.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4054, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.4437.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WW has traded an average of 1.43M shares per day and 1.71M over the past ten days. A total of 70.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.62M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.29 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.78, with 8 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, down -12.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.14B and the low estimate is $941.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.