Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)

The closing price of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) was $1.22 for the day, down -4.69% from the previous closing price of $1.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1383321 shares were traded. AMRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMRN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 05, 2022, SVB Leerink Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $3.

H.C. Wainwright Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when WOLD OLSEN PER bought 55,000 shares for $1.69 per share. The transaction valued at 92,730 led to the insider holds 149,000 shares of the business.

Zakrzewski Joseph S bought 2,000 shares of AMRN for $6,310 on Dec 15. The Director now owns 196,547 shares after completing the transaction at $3.15 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Zakrzewski Joseph S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $3.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 32,689 and bolstered with 194,547 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMRN has reached a high of $4.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2044, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9794.

Shares Statistics:

AMRN traded an average of 3.05M shares per day over the past three months and 2.89M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 404.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 381.31M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AMRN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.59M with a Short Ratio of 10.13M, compared to 9.56M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $91.1M to a low estimate of $81M. As of the current estimate, Amarin Corporation plc’s year-ago sales were $144.49M, an estimated decrease of -40.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $86M, a decrease of -33.00% over than the figure of -$40.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $86.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $85.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $370M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $360.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $365.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $583.19M, down -37.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $330.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $365.6M and the low estimate is $290.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.