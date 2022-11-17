Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) closed the day trading at $45.82 down -1.21% from the previous closing price of $46.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2330413 shares were traded. BAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.37.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BAM, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on April 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $71.50 from $68 previously.

On January 26, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $68.50 to $61.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP sold 1,000,000 shares for $9.60 per share. The transaction valued at 9,603,600 led to the insider holds 6,797,000 shares of the business.

OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP sold 2,825,000 shares of BAM for $24,012,500 on Oct 13. The 10% Owner now owns 7,797,000 shares after completing the transaction at $8.50 per share. On Oct 07, another insider, OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,000,000 shares for $9.00 each. As a result, the insider received 9,000,000 and left with 10,622,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Brookfield’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAM has reached a high of $62.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.83.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BAM traded about 2.26M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BAM traded about 3.13M shares per day. A total of 1.56B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.41B. Insiders hold about 12.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BAM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.78M with a Short Ratio of 9.02M, compared to 9.45M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

BAM’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.56, up from 0.48 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.23. The current Payout Ratio is 20.90% for BAM, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 01, 2020 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.76 and a low estimate of $0.76, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.38 and $2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.68. EPS for the following year is $2.93, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.64 and $2.42.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $854M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $854M to a low estimate of $854M. As of the current estimate, Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.25B, an estimated decrease of -94.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $918M, a decrease of -94.60% over than the figure of -$94.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $918M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $918M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $62.75B, down -94.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.51B and the low estimate is $4.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.