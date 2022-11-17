Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Copart Inc. (CPRT)

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) closed the day trading at $62.04 down -0.03% from the previous closing price of $62.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3489199 shares were traded. CPRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.35.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CPRT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on February 12, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $140 from $122 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Blunt Matt sold 10,000 shares for $115.72 per share. The transaction valued at 1,157,200 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

TRYFOROS THOMAS N sold 11,000 shares of CPRT for $1,261,887 on May 31. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $114.72 per share. On May 25, another insider, Englander Daniel J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 80,000 shares for $110.78 each. As a result, the insider received 8,862,400 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Copart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPRT has reached a high of $80.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CPRT traded about 2.21M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CPRT traded about 2.34M shares per day. A total of 475.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 427.77M. Insiders hold about 10.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CPRT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.39M with a Short Ratio of 5.46M, compared to 2.33M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.00% and a Short% of Float of 1.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.28 and a low estimate of $1.06, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.95 and $4.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.66. EPS for the following year is $5.07, with 9 analysts recommending between $5.42 and $4.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.5B, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.13B and the low estimate is $3.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.