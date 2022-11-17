Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)

The closing price of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) was $2.91 for the day, down -8.49% from the previous closing price of $3.18. On the day, 659542 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ONDS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on February 16, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On December 23, 2020, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Reisfield Derek bought 2,250 shares for $7.35 per share. The transaction valued at 16,532 led to the insider holds 2,250 shares of the business.

Kantor Stewart sold 3,380 shares of ONDS for $24,640 on Dec 06. The Pres.,CFO,Treasurer&Secretary now owns 513,445 shares after completing the transaction at $7.29 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Kantor Stewart, who serves as the Pres.,CFO,Treasurer&Secretary of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $7.69 each. As a result, the insider received 307,600 and left with 516,825 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 60.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONDS has reached a high of $11.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7965, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3841.

Shares Statistics:

ONDS traded an average of 244.48K shares per day over the past three months and 302.93k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.59M. Insiders hold about 16.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ONDS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.73M with a Short Ratio of 3.66M, compared to 4.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.75% and a Short% of Float of 10.49%.