Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ: UDMY) closed at $14.47 in the last session, down -2.95% from day before closing price of $14.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 651350 shares were traded. UDMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.09.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UDMY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $11 from $13 previously.

On March 30, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $22.

On March 17, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on March 17, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Venugopal Venu sold 1,591 shares for $14.43 per share. The transaction valued at 22,958 led to the insider holds 275,707 shares of the business.

Gune Prasad sold 1,697 shares of UDMY for $25,133 on Aug 16. The SVP, Product now owns 278,561 shares after completing the transaction at $14.81 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Brown Gregory Scott, who serves as the President, Udemy Business of the company, sold 3,959 shares for $14.81 each. As a result, the insider received 58,633 and left with 1,219,334 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UDMY has reached a high of $32.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.04.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UDMY traded on average about 514.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 517.09k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 140.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.51M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UDMY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.29M with a Short Ratio of 2.90M, compared to 3.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.33% and a Short% of Float of 4.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $156.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $159.1M to a low estimate of $154.8M. As of the current estimate, Udemy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $129.56M, an estimated increase of 20.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $167.16M, an increase of 21.20% over than the figure of $20.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $172.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $163.37M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UDMY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $634.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $621.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $627.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $518.16M, up 21.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $776.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $803.79M and the low estimate is $742.21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.