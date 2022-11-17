Update from Coupang Inc. (CPNG): A steady trajectory

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) closed the day trading at $19.08 down -0.78% from the previous closing price of $19.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9774064 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CPNG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, HSBC Securities on October 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.80.

On August 16, 2022, CLSA Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $16.40.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $18.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC sold 600,000 shares for $19.24 per share. The transaction valued at 11,544,000 led to the insider holds 71,001,928 shares of the business.

GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC sold 1,250,000 shares of CPNG for $22,675,000 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 71,601,928 shares after completing the transaction at $18.14 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Sun Benjamin, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $19.15 each. As a result, the insider received 957,500 and left with 2,339,473 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPNG has reached a high of $30.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.98.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 1.77B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.57B. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.30% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.13 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $5.19B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.34B to a low estimate of $5.07B. As of the current estimate, Coupang Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.85B, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.68B, an increase of 11.80% over than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.33B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.41B, up 12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.54B and the low estimate is $20.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.