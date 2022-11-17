Update from Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) was $7.29 for the day, down -3.44% from the previous closing price of $7.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2611471 shares were traded. IOVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.26.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IOVA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Vogt Frederick G bought 1,000 shares for $6.44 per share. The transaction valued at 6,440 led to the insider holds 1,000 shares of the business.

Rothbaum Wayne P. bought 500,000 shares of IOVA for $3,215,500 on Jun 01. The Director now owns 8,067,333 shares after completing the transaction at $6.43 per share. On May 31, another insider, Rothbaum Wayne P., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500,000 shares for $6.77 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,384,550 and bolstered with 7,567,333 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IOVA has reached a high of $20.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.46.

Shares Statistics:

IOVA traded an average of 2.31M shares per day over the past three months and 3.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 157.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.28M. Shares short for IOVA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.17M with a Short Ratio of 17.26M, compared to 19.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.51% and a Short% of Float of 12.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$0.7, while EPS last year was -$0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.66, with high estimates of -$0.52 and low estimates of -$0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.29 and -$2.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.51. EPS for the following year is -$2.41, with 13 analysts recommending between -$1.9 and -$3.15.