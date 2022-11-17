Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) closed at $43.35 in the last session, down -1.57% from day before closing price of $44.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 583235 shares were traded. PCVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.27.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PCVX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.40 and its Current Ratio is at 9.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 07, 2020, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Needham initiated its Buy rating on July 07, 2020, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Lukatch Heath sold 4,335 shares for $46.13 per share. The transaction valued at 199,989 led to the insider holds 3,125 shares of the business.

Fairman Jeff sold 10,000 shares of PCVX for $400,000 on Oct 26. The VP, Research now owns 286,227 shares after completing the transaction at $40.00 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, Lukatch Heath, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $38.25 each. As a result, the insider received 153,000 and left with 3,125 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCVX has reached a high of $46.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.40.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PCVX traded on average about 1.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 939.1k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 78.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.41M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PCVX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.2M with a Short Ratio of 4.15M, compared to 2.02M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.40% and a Short% of Float of 7.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.8 and a low estimate of -$0.86, while EPS last year was -$0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.86, with high estimates of -$0.82 and low estimates of -$0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.6 and -$3.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.03. EPS for the following year is -$3.06, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.5 and -$3.35.