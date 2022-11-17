Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) was $0.41 for the day, down -2.07% from the previous closing price of $0.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0087 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1069763 shares were traded. VISL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4480 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4005.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VISL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VISL has reached a high of $1.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4466, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6902.

Shares Statistics:

VISL traded an average of 205.03K shares per day over the past three months and 255.26k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.13M. Insiders hold about 9.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VISL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.56M with a Short Ratio of 2.51M, compared to 2.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.39% and a Short% of Float of 5.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VISL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.88M, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.65M and the low estimate is $41.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.