Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD) closed the day trading at $10.91 down -3.71% from the previous closing price of $11.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 26325804 shares were traded. WBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.52.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WBD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 05, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $42 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Zeiler Gerhard bought 20,000 shares for $14.69 per share. The transaction valued at 293,800 led to the insider holds 230,507 shares of the business.

YANG GEOFFREY Y bought 58,296 shares of WBD for $1,095,275 on May 05. The Director now owns 35,653 shares after completing the transaction at $18.79 per share. On May 02, another insider, Di Piazza Samuel A Jr., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,700 shares for $18.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,001 and bolstered with 2,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WBD has reached a high of $31.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.79.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WBD traded about 25.39M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WBD traded about 39.12M shares per day. A total of 2.43B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.19B. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WBD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 82.56M with a Short Ratio of 92.98M, compared to 69.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.40% and a Short% of Float of 3.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of -$0.75, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of -$0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.28 and -$2.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.92. EPS for the following year is $0.57, with 20 analysts recommending between $3.3 and -$0.78.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $10.36B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.27B to a low estimate of $9.9B. As of the current estimate, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.14B, an estimated increase of 229.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.01B, an increase of 276.70% over than the figure of $229.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.82B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $46.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.19B, up 254.90% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $46.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $48.2B and the low estimate is $43.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.