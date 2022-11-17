What shareholders can do to beat the market with Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) stock

In the latest session, Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) closed at $63.12 down -1.47% from its previous closing price of $64.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1096617 shares were traded. BLDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.79.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Builders FirstSource Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 107.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $93.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on August 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $70 to $79.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when FARMER MICHAEL ALAN sold 3,350 shares for $65.95 per share. The transaction valued at 220,932 led to the insider holds 61,621 shares of the business.

Beckmann Jami sold 3,750 shares of BLDR for $257,250 on Aug 04. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 30,990 shares after completing the transaction at $68.60 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, SHERMAN FLOYD F, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 35,000 shares for $55.09 each. As a result, the insider received 1,928,150 and left with 13,972 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Builders’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLDR has reached a high of $86.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.73.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BLDR has traded an average of 2.09M shares per day and 2.27M over the past ten days. A total of 155.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.81M. Shares short for BLDR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.35M with a Short Ratio of 6.82M, compared to 9.21M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.71% and a Short% of Float of 7.37%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.15 and a low estimate of $2.2, while EPS last year was $3.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.79, with high estimates of $2.65 and low estimates of $1.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.96 and $14.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.41. EPS for the following year is $7.87, with 13 analysts recommending between $11.65 and $5.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.28B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.94B to a low estimate of $4.85B. As of the current estimate, Builders FirstSource Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.81B, an estimated increase of 10.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.13B, a decrease of -10.80% less than the figure of $10.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.71B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.89B, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.34B and the low estimate is $14.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -18.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.