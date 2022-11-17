What shareholders can do to beat the market with Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) stock

In the latest session, Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ENR) closed at $31.99 up 0.41% from its previous closing price of $31.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 772474 shares were traded. ENR stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.83.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Energizer Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2022, Morgan Stanley reiterated its Overweight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $46 to $42.

JP Morgan reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on February 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when LaVigne Mark Stephen bought 3,000 shares for $30.49 per share. The transaction valued at 91,468 led to the insider holds 150,323 shares of the business.

Armstrong Bill G sold 5,000 shares of ENR for $160,714 on Aug 12. The Director now owns 24,065 shares after completing the transaction at $32.14 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, VITALE ROBERT V, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $33.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,235 and bolstered with 6,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Energizer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENR has reached a high of $41.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.91.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ENR has traded an average of 679.77K shares per day and 674.09k over the past ten days. A total of 71.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.73M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ENR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.99M with a Short Ratio of 5.09M, compared to 4.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.01% and a Short% of Float of 10.07%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ENR is 1.20, from 1.20 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.82.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.08 and $2.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.05. EPS for the following year is $3.25, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.64 and $2.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $774.92M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $781M to a low estimate of $765.3M. As of the current estimate, Energizer Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $766M, an estimated increase of 1.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.02B, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.06B and the low estimate is $2.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.