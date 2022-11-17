What shareholders can do to beat the market with ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) stock

In the latest session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) closed at $26.95 up 2.20% from its previous closing price of $26.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10377178 shares were traded. ZIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.50.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $55.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on July 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $79 to $40.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ZIM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZIM has reached a high of $91.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZIM has traded an average of 5.05M shares per day and 4.03M over the past ten days. A total of 119.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.92M. Insiders hold about 33.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ZIM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.58M with a Short Ratio of 15.00M, compared to 10.58M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.31% and a Short% of Float of 15.48%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ZIM is 27.10, from 2.50 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 111.39%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $9.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $10.39 and a low estimate of $8.85, while EPS last year was $12.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.1, with high estimates of $5.59 and low estimates of $1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $43.12 and $36.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $39.98. EPS for the following year is $8.12, with 6 analysts recommending between $12.43 and $1.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.73B, up 19.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.84B and the low estimate is $5.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -40.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.