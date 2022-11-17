Which analyst expects Altimmune Inc. (ALT) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Altimmune Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.54, down -12.64% from its previous closing price of $10.92. On the day, 1183697 shares were traded. ALT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.48.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.40 and its Current Ratio is at 13.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 02, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

On February 11, 2021, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on February 11, 2021, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Garg Vipin K sold 20,000 shares for $20.02 per share. The transaction valued at 400,322 led to the insider holds 236,797 shares of the business.

Garg Vipin K sold 15,000 shares of ALT for $225,890 on Aug 12. The President and CEO now owns 259,804 shares after completing the transaction at $15.06 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Roberts M Scot, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 10,182 shares for $12.00 each. As a result, the insider received 122,184 and left with 8,305 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 132.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALT has reached a high of $23.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.83.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 49.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.68M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.40% stake in the company.