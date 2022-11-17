Which analyst expects Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) closed at $17.04 down -1.84% from its previous closing price of $17.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1430667 shares were traded. ESTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.92.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Earthstone Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 14, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $15.

On November 03, 2021, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on November 03, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Oviedo Tony sold 50,000 shares for $16.41 per share. The transaction valued at 820,500 led to the insider holds 71,409 shares of the business.

Oviedo Tony sold 50,000 shares of ESTE for $783,000 on Nov 09. The EVP, PAO now owns 121,409 shares after completing the transaction at $15.66 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, Lodzinski Frank Alan, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 45,690 shares for $15.49 each. As a result, the insider received 707,738 and left with 408,386 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Earthstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESTE has reached a high of $22.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.39.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ESTE has traded an average of 1.97M shares per day and 1.8M over the past ten days. A total of 105.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.51M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ESTE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.55M with a Short Ratio of 13.10M, compared to 13.8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.85% and a Short% of Float of 17.80%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.86 and a low estimate of $1.21, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.54, with high estimates of $2.02 and low estimates of $1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.2 and $4.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.26. EPS for the following year is $6.26, with 5 analysts recommending between $8.05 and $5.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $442.8M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $502.81M to a low estimate of $345.64M. As of the current estimate, Earthstone Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $91.6M, an estimated increase of 383.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $493.93M, an increase of 243.00% less than the figure of $383.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $557M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $339.57M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $419.64M, up 298.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.4B and the low estimate is $1.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.