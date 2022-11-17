Which analyst expects Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) closed at $42.25 down -5.48% from its previous closing price of $44.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12057145 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Marvell Technology Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 57.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 16, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $56.

On October 11, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $58.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $66 to $64.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 15 when GAYNOR MITCHELL sold 5,000 shares for $39.61 per share. The transaction valued at 198,050 led to the insider holds 103,429 shares of the business.

YOUSEFI NARIMAN sold 10,000 shares of MRVL for $450,000 on Oct 03. The EVP, Automotive, Coherent DSP now owns 274,144 shares after completing the transaction at $45.00 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, GAYNOR MITCHELL, who serves as the EVP, CALO of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $47.75 each. As a result, the insider received 238,750 and left with 108,429 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRVL has reached a high of $93.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.46.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MRVL has traded an average of 11.67M shares per day and 14.12M over the past ten days. A total of 850.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 847.59M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MRVL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.97M with a Short Ratio of 18.63M, compared to 17.95M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.11% and a Short% of Float of 2.47%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MRVL is 0.24, from 0.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.81.

Earnings Estimates

There are 26 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.35 and $2.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.3. EPS for the following year is $2.8, with 29 analysts recommending between $3.2 and $2.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRVL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.46B, up 37.80% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.83B and the low estimate is $6.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.