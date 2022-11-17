Which analyst expects Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Nu Holdings Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $4.78, down -2.65% from its previous closing price of $4.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 31994132 shares were traded. NU stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.50.

New Street Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NU has reached a high of $12.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7422, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4335.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NU traded 32.46M shares on average per day over the past three months and 40.46M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.68B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.14B. Insiders hold about 8.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 89.37M with a Short Ratio of 99.03M, compared to 86.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.91% and a Short% of Float of 3.73%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.14 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.7B, up 148.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.7B and the low estimate is $4.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 45.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.