Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE:WWW) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE: WWW) closed at $11.08 in the last session, down -2.98% from day before closing price of $11.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2455385 shares were traded. WWW stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.60.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WWW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $23.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when HOFFMAN BRENDAN bought 5,000 shares for $21.65 per share. The transaction valued at 108,250 led to the insider holds 34,291 shares of the business.

BOROMISA JEFFREY M sold 4,788 shares of WWW for $105,432 on Mar 08. The Director now owns 5,314 shares after completing the transaction at $22.02 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, LAUDERBACK BRENDA J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,975 shares for $23.34 each. As a result, the insider received 116,116 and left with 25,112 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Wolverine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WWW has reached a high of $34.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.61.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WWW traded on average about 816.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.97M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 78.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.63M. Shares short for WWW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.09M with a Short Ratio of 3.91M, compared to 4.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.20% and a Short% of Float of 7.20%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WWW is 0.40, which was 0.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.30. The current Payout Ratio is 20.40% for WWW, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 03, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.3 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.13. EPS for the following year is $2.44, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WWW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.41B, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.01B and the low estimate is $2.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.