A correction may be in store for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) shares?

In the latest session, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) closed at $15.30 up 0.46% from its previous closing price of $15.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1540105 shares were traded. CPRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on August 24, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $15.50 from $10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when GRANDE ALICIA sold 60,000 shares for $15.77 per share. The transaction valued at 946,080 led to the insider holds 147,442 shares of the business.

Elsbernd Brian sold 14,666 shares of CPRX for $238,103 on Nov 11. The Chief Compliance/Legal Officer now owns 11,096 shares after completing the transaction at $16.23 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Sundaram Preethi, who serves as the Chief Strategy Officer of the company, sold 56,786 shares for $16.38 each. As a result, the insider received 929,871 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Catalyst’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPRX has reached a high of $17.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.89.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CPRX has traded an average of 3.25M shares per day and 2.9M over the past ten days. A total of 104.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.41M. Insiders hold about 6.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CPRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.72M with a Short Ratio of 8.06M, compared to 4.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.48% and a Short% of Float of 9.17%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.74 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.7. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.95 and $0.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $53.62M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $54.24M to a low estimate of $53.26M. As of the current estimate, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $34.59M, an estimated increase of 55.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $55.05M, an increase of 43.70% less than the figure of $55.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $55.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $53.74M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $205.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $203.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $205.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $140.83M, up 45.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $242M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $250.92M and the low estimate is $227.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.