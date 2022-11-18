A correction may be in store for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares?

As of close of business last night, Visa Inc.’s stock clocked out at $210.99, up 0.40% from its previous closing price of $210.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5384957 shares were traded. V stock price reached its highest trading level at $211.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $207.32.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of V’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on October 13, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $260 from $270 previously.

On August 16, 2022, Daiwa Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $230 to $225.

On May 18, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $282.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on May 18, 2022, with a $282 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 29 when KELLY ALFRED F JR sold 6,000 shares for $180.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,080,000 led to the insider holds 153,887 shares of the business.

KELLY ALFRED F JR sold 9,000 shares of V for $1,809,000 on Aug 31. The CHAIRMAN & CEO now owns 153,887 shares after completing the transaction at $201.00 per share. On Jul 29, another insider, KELLY ALFRED F JR, who serves as the CHAIRMAN & CEO of the company, sold 9,000 shares for $212.11 each. As a result, the insider received 1,908,990 and left with 156,887 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Visa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, V has reached a high of $235.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $174.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 192.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 205.65.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that V traded 6.83M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.08B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.63B. Insiders hold about 0.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for V as of Oct 13, 2022 were 41.44M with a Short Ratio of 37.66M, compared to 45.34M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.97% and a Short% of Float of 2.54%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.26, V has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.60. The current Payout Ratio is 21.80% for V, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 18, 2015 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 24 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.04 and a low estimate of $1.92, while EPS last year was $1.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.96, with high estimates of $2.05 and low estimates of $1.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.62 and $7.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.29. EPS for the following year is $9.64, with 29 analysts recommending between $10.1 and $8.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for V’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.31B, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $37.71B and the low estimate is $33.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.