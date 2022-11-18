A glimpse at GoPro Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, GoPro Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.51, up 1.85% from its previous closing price of $5.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1099643 shares were traded. GPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.31.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GPRO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 04, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $6.

On February 28, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on February 28, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Saltman Eve T. sold 4,531 shares for $5.58 per share. The transaction valued at 25,283 led to the insider holds 193,841 shares of the business.

MCGEE BRIAN sold 16,098 shares of GPRO for $108,455 on Aug 16. The EVP, CFO and COO now owns 300,610 shares after completing the transaction at $6.74 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Saltman Eve T., who serves as the SVP, Corp/Bus Dev, CLO, Sec of the company, sold 2,715 shares for $6.71 each. As a result, the insider received 18,218 and left with 201,044 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, GoPro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPRO has reached a high of $12.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GPRO traded 1.84M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.95M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 155.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.76M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GPRO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.55M with a Short Ratio of 9.28M, compared to 10.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.13% and a Short% of Float of 7.45%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.78 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $0.92, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.78.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $297.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $300M to a low estimate of $295M. As of the current estimate, GoPro Inc.’s year-ago sales were $316.67M, an estimated decrease of -6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $423.95M, an increase of 8.40% over than the figure of -$6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $451.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $412M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.16B, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.4B and the low estimate is $1.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.