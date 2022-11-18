A glimpse at Hess Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Hess Corporation’s stock clocked out at $146.67, down -0.02% from its previous closing price of $146.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1581639 shares were traded. HES stock price reached its highest trading level at $146.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $143.56.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HES’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $140.

On June 24, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $126 to $100.

On May 27, 2021, Tudor Pickering started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $93.Tudor Pickering initiated its Hold rating on May 27, 2021, with a $93 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Slentz Andrew P sold 37,419 shares for $148.21 per share. The transaction valued at 5,546,052 led to the insider holds 29,327 shares of the business.

Hill Gregory P. sold 53,851 shares of HES for $7,724,841 on Nov 01. The COO and President, E&P now owns 78,434 shares after completing the transaction at $143.45 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Slentz Andrew P, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 12,420 shares for $120.99 each. As a result, the insider received 1,502,696 and left with 29,327 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hess’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HES has reached a high of $149.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 128.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 113.02.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HES traded 2.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 307.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 275.99M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.50% stake in the company. Shares short for HES as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.91M with a Short Ratio of 6.11M, compared to 6.37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.91% and a Short% of Float of 2.85%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, HES has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.66. The current Payout Ratio is 22.80% for HES, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.79 and a low estimate of $1.38, while EPS last year was $0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.4, with high estimates of $3.42 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.37 and $6.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.89. EPS for the following year is $9.88, with 25 analysts recommending between $17.3 and $4.45.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $2.72B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.32B to a low estimate of $2B. As of the current estimate, Hess Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.25B, an estimated increase of 20.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.75B, an increase of 15.90% less than the figure of $20.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.09B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.58B, up 35.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.14B and the low estimate is $8.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.