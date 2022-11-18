A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

After finishing at $6.76 in the prior trading day, Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) closed at $6.43, down -4.88%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1090499 shares were traded. DXLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DXLG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on September 14, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Molloy Robert S sold 71,708 shares for $6.61 per share. The transaction valued at 474,011 led to the insider holds 208,448 shares of the business.

Chane Francis C sold 52,389 shares of DXLG for $322,329 on Oct 24. The SVPSupply Chain,CustomerFulfil now owns 155,949 shares after completing the transaction at $6.15 per share. On Oct 14, another insider, Stratton Peter H Jr., who serves as the EVP, CFO, Treasurer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $5.78 each. As a result, the insider received 57,806 and left with 202,886 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Destination’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DXLG has reached a high of $8.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.90.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 817.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 62.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.23M. Insiders hold about 8.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DXLG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.32M with a Short Ratio of 4.37M, compared to 3.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.00% and a Short% of Float of 9.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.32 and $1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.76 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DXLG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $535.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $531.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $533.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $505.02M, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $557.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $562.6M and the low estimate is $552.89M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.