A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

After finishing at $6.02 in the prior trading day, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) closed at $6.05, up 0.50%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 624241 shares were traded. LICY stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.84.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LICY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.10 and its Current Ratio is at 17.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 10, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $10.

On November 23, 2021, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.Chardan Capital Markets initiated its Buy rating on November 23, 2021, with a $17 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 67.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LICY has reached a high of $14.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.97.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.13M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 174.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.66M. Insiders hold about 22.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LICY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.13M with a Short Ratio of 11.84M, compared to 9.48M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.92% and a Short% of Float of 8.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.59, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $9.98M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.2M to a low estimate of $6.63M. As of the current estimate, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $4.39M, an estimated increase of 127.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.49M, an increase of 90.80% less than the figure of $127.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.48M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LICY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.38M, up 137.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $126.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $206.3M and the low estimate is $39.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 624.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.