A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

The price of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) closed at $109.73 in the last session, up 1.90% from day before closing price of $107.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2437594 shares were traded. PSX stock price reached its highest trading level at $109.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $105.80.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PSX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $105.

On June 14, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $132.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on June 14, 2022, with a $132 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Pruitt Joseph Scott sold 600 shares for $110.68 per share. The transaction valued at 66,406 led to the insider holds 15,302 shares of the business.

Pruitt Joseph Scott sold 3,000 shares of PSX for $335,565 on Nov 11. The Vice President and Controller now owns 15,302 shares after completing the transaction at $111.86 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Garland Greg C., who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 146,700 shares for $109.70 each. As a result, the insider received 16,093,635 and left with 656,563 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Phillips’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSX has reached a high of $113.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.69.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PSX traded on average about 3.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.64M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 481.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 478.88M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PSX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.81M with a Short Ratio of 12.63M, compared to 10.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.66% and a Short% of Float of 2.67%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PSX is 3.88, which was 3.60 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.08.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.33 and a low estimate of $4.85, while EPS last year was $3.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.89, with high estimates of $4.88 and low estimates of $3.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.93 and $14.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.09. EPS for the following year is $11.96, with 16 analysts recommending between $16.28 and $9.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $178.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $154.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $167.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $114.85B, up 45.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $154.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $192.26B and the low estimate is $134.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.