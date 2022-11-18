A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

The price of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) closed at $64.93 in the last session, up 0.65% from day before closing price of $64.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3514373 shares were traded. RIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.97.

We take a closer look at RIO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

As of this moment, Rio’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.08.

Over the past 52 weeks, RIO has reached a high of $84.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.91.

According to the various share statistics, RIO traded on average about 4.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.25M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.62B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.06B. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RIO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.82M with a Short Ratio of 11.65M, compared to 14.82M on Sep 14, 2022.

The forward annual dividend rate for RIO is 6.84, which was 4.66 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.98. The current Payout Ratio is 34.40% for RIO, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 29, 2010 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

