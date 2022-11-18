A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

The price of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) closed at $40.13 in the last session, down -0.64% from day before closing price of $40.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5910029 shares were traded. WBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.60.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WBA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 01, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $70 to $51.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on December 16, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $56 to $49.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares for $154.60 per share. The transaction valued at 2,046,000,054 led to the insider holds 39,629,714 shares of the business.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of WBA for $363,110,000 on Aug 16. The 10% Owner now owns 26,247,092 shares after completing the transaction at $33.01 per share. On May 11, another insider, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 6,000,000 shares for $150.00 each. As a result, the insider received 900,000,000 and left with 52,854,867 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Walgreens’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WBA has reached a high of $55.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.74.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WBA traded on average about 8.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.25M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 864.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 714.45M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.50% stake in the company. Shares short for WBA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 25.49M with a Short Ratio of 31.59M, compared to 22.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.95% and a Short% of Float of 3.55%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WBA is 1.92, which was 1.86 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.54. The current Payout Ratio is 38.10% for WBA, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 15, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.25 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $1.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.23, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.6 and $4.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.5. EPS for the following year is $4.77, with 11 analysts recommending between $5 and $4.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $133.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $130.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $132.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $132.7B, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $137.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $140.54B and the low estimate is $135.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.