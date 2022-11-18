An average trading volume for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) closed at $29.24 in the last session, up 3.61% from day before closing price of $28.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1956030 shares were traded. ALGM stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALGM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on May 25, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On November 23, 2020, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.Needham initiated its Buy rating on November 23, 2020, with a $27 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Doogue Michael sold 24,276 shares for $29.25 per share. The transaction valued at 710,071 led to the insider holds 158,719 shares of the business.

Doogue Michael sold 9,059 shares of ALGM for $260,529 on Nov 14. The SVP, CTO now owns 182,995 shares after completing the transaction at $28.76 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Doogue Michael, who serves as the SVP, CTO of the company, sold 26,665 shares for $28.81 each. As a result, the insider received 768,285 and left with 192,054 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Allegro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALGM has reached a high of $38.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.52.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALGM traded on average about 626.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 895.92k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 190.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.51M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ALGM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.59M with a Short Ratio of 2.96M, compared to 2.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 3.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.19 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.12. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $0.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALGM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $956M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $888.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $933.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $768.67M, up 21.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $865.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.