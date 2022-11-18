An average trading volume for Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) closed at $40.33 in the last session, up 0.65% from day before closing price of $40.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 733731 shares were traded. CYTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.31.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CYTK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.60 and its Current Ratio is at 11.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

On January 28, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $74.

On December 22, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $55.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on December 22, 2021, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Wong Robert sold 2,100 shares for $40.68 per share. The transaction valued at 85,428 led to the insider holds 30,537 shares of the business.

Malik Fady Ibraham sold 4,000 shares of CYTK for $152,160 on Nov 10. The EVP Research & Development now owns 164,346 shares after completing the transaction at $38.04 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Blum Robert I, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $42.17 each. As a result, the insider received 421,700 and left with 406,089 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYTK has reached a high of $55.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.61.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CYTK traded on average about 1.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.1M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 93.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.46M. Shares short for CYTK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.44M with a Short Ratio of 11.34M, compared to 11.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.22% and a Short% of Float of 18.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.06 and a low estimate of -$1.28, while EPS last year was -$0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.14, with high estimates of -$0.94 and low estimates of -$1.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.26 and -$3.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.57. EPS for the following year is -$4.48, with 14 analysts recommending between -$2.05 and -$5.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $110.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $90.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $101.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $70.43M, up 44.30% from the average estimate.