An average trading volume for Insmed Incorporated (INSM) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $18.03 in the prior trading day, Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) closed at $18.53, up 2.77%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1172923 shares were traded. INSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.72.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INSM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on April 27, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $56.

On December 06, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when SHAROKY MELVIN MD bought 10,000 shares for $17.70 per share. The transaction valued at 177,000 led to the insider holds 15,900 shares of the business.

SHAROKY MELVIN MD bought 20,000 shares of INSM for $350,600 on Oct 31. The Director now owns 281,021 shares after completing the transaction at $17.53 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, LEE LEO, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 45,000 shares for $17.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 796,050 and bolstered with 98,265 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INSM has reached a high of $31.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.10.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.45M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 135.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.50M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for INSM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.65M with a Short Ratio of 7.76M, compared to 8.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.21% and a Short% of Float of 8.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.9 and a low estimate of -$1.06, while EPS last year was -$0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.94, with high estimates of -$0.83 and low estimates of -$1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.36 and -$3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.55. EPS for the following year is -$3.58, with 9 analysts recommending between -$2.82 and -$5.28.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $71.17M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $79.57M to a low estimate of $65.1M. As of the current estimate, Insmed Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $56.12M, an estimated increase of 26.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $76.49M, an increase of 44.00% over than the figure of $26.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $71.9M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $269.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $251.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $258.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $188.46M, up 37.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $350.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $375.29M and the low estimate is $312.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.