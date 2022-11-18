An average trading volume for Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $55.82 in the prior trading day, Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) closed at $55.11, down -1.27%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 842690 shares were traded. LNTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.02.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LNTH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on October 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $105.

On May 09, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $91.

On April 13, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $77.Truist initiated its Buy rating on April 13, 2022, with a $77 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Sabens Andrea sold 386 shares for $59.00 per share. The transaction valued at 22,774 led to the insider holds 61,618 shares of the business.

Marshall Robert J. Jr. sold 5,000 shares of LNTH for $295,000 on Nov 15. The CFO and Treasurer now owns 121,065 shares after completing the transaction at $59.00 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Niedzwiecki Daniel, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $59.73 each. As a result, the insider received 179,190 and left with 65,143 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lantheus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNTH has reached a high of $87.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.82.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.58M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 68.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.18M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.66% stake in the company. Shares short for LNTH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.73M with a Short Ratio of 3.25M, compared to 2.99M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.42% and a Short% of Float of 6.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.61 and $3.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.55. EPS for the following year is $3.86, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.15 and $2.62.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $228.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $230.5M to a low estimate of $224.9M. As of the current estimate, Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $102.07M, an estimated increase of 123.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $238.01M, an increase of 83.70% less than the figure of $123.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $244.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $232M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $904.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $890M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $898.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $425.21M, up 111.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $994.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.