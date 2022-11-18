An average trading volume for Provident Bancorp Inc. (PVBC) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $7.90 in the prior trading day, Provident Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC) closed at $7.94, up 0.51%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 987697 shares were traded. PVBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.06.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PVBC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on November 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $12 from $18 previously.

On March 29, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on April 26, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14.50 to $18.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Provident’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PVBC has reached a high of $20.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.07.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 48.41K shares per day over the past 3-months and 141.47k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 16.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.56M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PVBC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 165.85k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 183.36k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.94% and a Short% of Float of 1.13%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PVBC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.12, compared to 0.16 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.30%. The current Payout Ratio is 13.30% for PVBC, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 16, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2021:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.23 and $1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.23. EPS for the following year is $1.55, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.55 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PVBC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $76.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $76.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $76.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.43M, up 24.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $90.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $90.5M and the low estimate is $90.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.