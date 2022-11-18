An average trading volume for TechnipFMC plc (FTI) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) closed at $12.39 in the last session, up 0.49% from day before closing price of $12.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5199567 shares were traded. FTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.98.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FTI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on October 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $14.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTI has reached a high of $12.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.08.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FTI traded on average about 8.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.23M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 450.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 440.51M. Shares short for FTI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.72M with a Short Ratio of 12.52M, compared to 17.92M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.81% and a Short% of Float of 3.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.27B and the low estimate is $5.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.