An investigation into Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $23.96 in the prior trading day, Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) closed at $23.60, down -1.50%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4025874 shares were traded. PRVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.81.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PRVA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 507.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 03, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.

On April 28, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on April 28, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Morris Matthew Shawn sold 1,200 shares for $28.19 per share. The transaction valued at 33,828 led to the insider holds 121,739 shares of the business.

Sullivan William M sold 18,153 shares of PRVA for $500,340 on Nov 11. The Director now owns 6,172,493 shares after completing the transaction at $27.56 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Butler Jeffrey B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $26.70 each. As a result, the insider received 534,044 and left with 2,729,389 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRVA has reached a high of $44.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 940.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.25M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 111.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.19M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PRVA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.83M, compared to 2.45M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.92% and a Short% of Float of 7.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.47 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.63B, up 38.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.9B and the low estimate is $2.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.