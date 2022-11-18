An investigation into TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)’s technical aspects

The price of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) closed at $60.13 in the last session, up 0.07% from day before closing price of $60.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1805328 shares were traded. TTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.09.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TTE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TotalEnergies’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTE has reached a high of $61.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.44.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TTE traded on average about 2.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.97M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.62B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.49B. Insiders hold about 8.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TTE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.67M with a Short Ratio of 3.43M, compared to 3.68M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TTE is 2.85, which was 3.10 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.09. The current Payout Ratio is 42.30% for TTE, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 12, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.82 and a low estimate of $3.58, while EPS last year was $1.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.57, with high estimates of $3.75 and low estimates of $3.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.72 and $12.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.32. EPS for the following year is $12.43, with 9 analysts recommending between $14.59 and $10.83.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $77.52B. It ranges from a high estimate of $77.52B to a low estimate of $77.52B. As of the current estimate, TotalEnergies SE’s year-ago sales were $46.85B, an estimated increase of 65.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.49B, an increase of 13.50% less than the figure of $65.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $68.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.49B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $280.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $247.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $263.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $205.86B, up 28.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $289.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $377.25B and the low estimate is $219.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.