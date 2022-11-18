An investigation into Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)’s technical aspects

The price of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) closed at $148.00 in the last session, down -0.34% from day before closing price of $148.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8250527 shares were traded. WMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $148.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $146.71.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WMT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 14, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $155.

On July 22, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $135.

UBS reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on May 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $180 to $165.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 27 when McMillon C Douglas sold 9,708 shares for $141.18 per share. The transaction valued at 1,370,617 led to the insider holds 1,478,337 shares of the business.

Furner John R. sold 4,375 shares of WMT for $616,612 on Oct 27. The Executive Vice President now owns 263,809 shares after completing the transaction at $140.94 per share. On Sep 22, another insider, Furner John R., who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 4,375 shares for $134.38 each. As a result, the insider received 587,912 and left with 268,183 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Walmart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WMT has reached a high of $160.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $117.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 136.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 136.42.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WMT traded on average about 6.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.47M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.74B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.40B. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WMT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.77M with a Short Ratio of 12.22M, compared to 15.34M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.43% and a Short% of Float of 0.84%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WMT is 2.24, which was 2.16 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.83. The current Payout Ratio is 44.20% for WMT, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 19, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 29 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.37 and a low estimate of $1.27, while EPS last year was $1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.46, with high estimates of $1.55 and low estimates of $1.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.43 and $5.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.88. EPS for the following year is $6.58, with 36 analysts recommending between $7.15 and $5.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $605.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $593.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $600.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $572.75B, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $617.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $626.4B and the low estimate is $600.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.