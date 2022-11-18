An overall feel about Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: SMFG) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.56, up 1.86% from its previous closing price of $6.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2277193 shares were traded. SMFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.45.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SMFG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.31.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sumitomo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMFG has reached a high of $7.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.20.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SMFG traded 3.11M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 6.85B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.38B. Shares short for SMFG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.83M with a Short Ratio of 5.79M, compared to 3.34M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 195.00, SMFG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.68. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SMFG, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 28, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 31, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.75 and $0.75.