An overall feel about Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) closed at $19.30 down -0.82% from its previous closing price of $19.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2673016 shares were traded. VET stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.46.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vermilion Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 517.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vermilion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VET has reached a high of $30.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.59.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VET has traded an average of 2.75M shares per day and 3.18M over the past ten days. A total of 163.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.44M. Insiders hold about 1.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.35% stake in the company. Shares short for VET as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.58M with a Short Ratio of 3.20M, compared to 2.73M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VET is 0.32, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.01%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.57 and a low estimate of $1.26, while EPS last year was -$0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.46, with high estimates of $1.5 and low estimates of $1.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.33 and $5.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.64. EPS for the following year is $6.92, with 6 analysts recommending between $9.77 and $5.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $566.55M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $566.55M to a low estimate of $566.55M. As of the current estimate, Vermilion Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $414.75M, an estimated increase of 36.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $630.73M, an increase of 9.40% less than the figure of $36.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $630.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $630.73M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.58B, up 55.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.72B and the low estimate is $2.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.