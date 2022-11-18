Analysis of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN): Selected Notes

The closing price of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) was $44.04 for the day, up 1.85% from the previous closing price of $43.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1198979 shares were traded. ALSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.52.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALSN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $37 to $30.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Sell on June 01, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $42.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Graziosi David S. sold 25,878 shares for $43.66 per share. The transaction valued at 1,129,769 led to the insider holds 132,890 shares of the business.

Scroggins Eric C. sold 6,248 shares of ALSN for $268,186 on Nov 11. The VP, Gen. Counsel now owns 21,568 shares after completing the transaction at $42.92 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Graziosi David S., who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, sold 69,110 shares for $40.06 each. As a result, the insider received 2,768,256 and left with 158,768 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Allison’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALSN has reached a high of $43.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.41.

Shares Statistics:

ALSN traded an average of 905.15K shares per day over the past three months and 821.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 95.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.69M. Shares short for ALSN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.56M with a Short Ratio of 3.29M, compared to 3.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.70% and a Short% of Float of 5.27%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.70, ALSN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.64.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $1.15, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.48, with high estimates of $1.63 and low estimates of $1.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.33 and $5.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.19. EPS for the following year is $5.89, with 10 analysts recommending between $7.53 and $4.7.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $690.19M to a low estimate of $654.17M. As of the current estimate, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $644M, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.4B, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.01B and the low estimate is $2.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.